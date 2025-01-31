Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Valladolid take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio el Madrigal on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Valladolid are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Yellow Submarines held Atletico Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal and Real Valladolid are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 matches apiece out of the last 29 games played between the two teams.

Villarreal have won four of their last five matches against Real Valladolid in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 10 such games preceding this run.

After a run of only one victory in nine matches away from home against Villarreal in La Liga, Real Valladolid have managed to win two of their last four such games in the competition.

Villarreal won the reverse fixture last year and could complete a La Liga double over Real Valladolid for only the third time in their history.

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their form this weekend. Yeremy Pino and Alex Baena have come into their own this season and will need to prove their mettle on Saturday.

Real Valladolid have been in abysmal form this season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation in the coming months. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Villarreal 4-0 Real Valladolid

Villarreal vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to keep a clean sheet - Yes

