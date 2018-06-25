Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Virat Kohli reveals his pick for greatest footballer of all time

Indian cricketer and superstar, Virat Kohli, has finally revealed who he thinks the greatest footballer of all time is!

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
News 25 Jun 2018, 13:44 IST
4.44K

Virat
Virat Kohli picks between the footballing giants

Sportstars are widely celebrated people, often enjoying the attention of extremely massive fanbases. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rule over the more global football world, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is no less than a demigod in cricketing circles.

When it comes to football, one needs to look no further than the decade-long Messi v Ronaldo rivalry to pick who they think is the greatest footballer of all time.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli, is known to be an ardent football fan and is also the co-owner of Indian footballing team FC Goa, which competes in the Indian Super League.

In short, the man knows his football, having followed the sport religiously since his younger days. Now, it isn't unusual for stars of one sport to admire and support those of another, and the Indian superstar is no different.

While Kohli hasn't publicly had his say about the Messi v Ronaldo debate so far, his latest Instagram post seems to reveal who he thinks is the better footballer and also, the greatest footballer of all time.

The 29-year-old, who is currently preparing for a gruelling 81-day long tour of England, uploaded a video yesterday on his Instagram page - a video of Cristiano Ronaldo's jaw-dropping free-kick against Spain during Portugal's first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Notably, the video also contains a caption that says "Self-belief, determination, courage and pure passion. The G.O.A.T", and includes a tag of Ronaldo's Instagram page.

Here's a look at the post:

Self belief, determination, courage and pure passion. The G.O.A.T. @cristiano

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on

Clearly, the Indian captain seems to have made his decision on who he believes is the world's best footballer, picking Portugal and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has already scored 4 goals from 2 matches in the tournament, certainly lighting up world football's greatest extravaganza, and is expected to continue his fine form when Portugal take on Iran later tonight in their final group stage match.

