Virtus vs Zrinjski Mostar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

Virtus and Zrinjski are in action in the first round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers when they square off at the San Marino Stadium on Tuesday. Luigi Bizzotto’s men are unbeaten in their last 31 games across all competitions and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Veteran forward Loris Tortori grabbed the headlines for Virtus in their final outing of the season as he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Tre Fiori in the San Marino Coppa Titano.

This was the icing on the cake for Luigi Bizzotto’s men, who clinched their second-ever Campionato Sammarinese di Calcio title, having first won the league crown in the 2023-24 campaign.

Virtus won 24 of their 30 league matches, losing just once and claiming five draws, to collect 77 points and finish just four points above second-placed La Fiorita.

Like the home side, Zrinjski Mostar claimed the domestic double last term as they secured a 1-0 victory over Borac Banja Luka in the Super Kup final on May 22.

Mario Ivankovic’s men narrowly clinched the Bosnian WWIN Liga BiH title as they finished with 82 points from their 33 matches, just one point above runners-up Borac.

Zrinjski Mostar head into Tuesday’s crunch tie fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Zeljeznicar in a friendly matchup on July 2.

Virtus vs Zrinjski Mostar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Virtus and Zrinjski Mostar, who will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a winning note.

Virtus are on an impressive 31-game unbeaten run, picking up 24 wins and seven draws since October’s 3-1 loss against Cosmos in the league.

Zrinjski Mostar have won all but one of their last nine competitive games, with a 3-2 loss against GOSK Gabela in May’s season finale being the exception.

Zrinjski are unbeaten in 10 of their 11 away matches across all competitions in 2025, picking up seven wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Virtus vs Zrinjski Mostar Prediction

While Virtus have been near impenetrable back home, they have their work cut out against a significantly superior and more experienced Zrinjski Mostar side. That said, we predict Ivankovic’s men will make light work of the San Marino outfit and secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Virtus 0-3 Zrinjski Mostar

Virtus vs Zrinjski Mostar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Zrinjski to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Zrinjski’s last five competitive games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Virtus’ last 10 matches)

