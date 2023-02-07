Viseu vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8 2023 

Academico Viseu will welcome defending champions FC Porto to the Estadio de Fontelo for the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals on Wednesday (February 8).

The hosts booked their spot in the last eight with a 2-0 win over Beira Mar in the last round. Yuri Araujo and Famana Quizera scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

Porto, meanwhile, qualified with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Arouca. Toni Martinez stepped off the bench and scored a second half hat-trick to inspire the win.

The Dragons are coming off a routine 2-0 home victory over Vizela in the Primeira Liga.

Viseu, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Moreirense in the Portuguese second division, with Hugo Gomes' early goal settling the contest.

Wednesday's fixture comes just two weeks after both sides had faced each other in the Portuguese League Cup semifinals. Porto claimed a comfortable 3-0 win en-route to winning the title against Sporting Lisbon in the final.

Viseu vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have won two and drawn one of their last three meetings with Viseu.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Porto win 4-0 at home in the Portuguese League Cup semifinals.

Porto are on a 19-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning their last seven.

Five of Viseu's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

The visitors have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games across competitions and have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight competitive outings.

Viseu form guide: L-W-L-D-D; Porto form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Viseu vs Porto Prediction

Porto vs Viseu has become a recurring theme in the later stages of cup competitions, and they will renew acquaintances once again. Viseu held their own in a memorable draw at home against the Dragons in 2020, so fans of the club will hope that the team can produce a similar inspored showing.

However, Viseu will have to defy expectations to get anything against an in-form Porto side that are unbeaten in 19 games and in the hunt for a domestic treble.

Sergio Conceicao's side are fresh from lifting the League Cup and will want to complete the cup double by defending their Taca de Portugal crown. The visitors should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Viseu 0-3 Porto

Viseu vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Porto to score 2+ goals

