Vissel Kobe welcome Avispa Fukuoka to the Noevir Stadium for a J1 League matchday 14 fixture on Wednesday (May 15th). The hosts are fresh off a 4-1 away win over Cerezo Osaka over the weekend.

Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuki Honda, Yuya Osaka and Taisei Miyashiro scored to help the visitors secure all three points.

Avispa Fukuoka, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 away win over Kyoto Sanga. Quickfire goals from Ryoga Sato and Takumi Miyayoshi ensured the scores were level at the break.

Masaya Tashiro and Kazuya Konno scored within three minutes of one another to give Fukuoka a 3-1 lead by the 52nd minute. Masaaki Murakami scored an own goal just one minute later but the hosts were unable to pull off a turnaround.

The win took Shigetoshi Hasebe's side to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 19 points from 13 games. Vissel Kobe lead the way at the summit with 26 points to their name.

Vissel Kobe vs Avispa Fukuoka Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have 16 wins from the last 33 head-to-head games. Avispa Fukuoka were victorious on eight occasions while nine games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in June 2023 when Kobe claimed a 3-0 away win.

Vissel Kobe form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Avispa Fukuoka form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Vissel Kobe vs Avispa Fukuoka Team News

Vissel Kobe

Mitsuki Saito is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Mitsuki Saito

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Avispa Fukuoka

There are no injury concerns for the visitors. Midfielder Hiroyuki Mae is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Hiroyuki Mae

Vissel Kobe vs Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-2-3): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Yuki Honda, Thuler, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Gotoku Sakai; Takahiro Ogihara; Haruya Ide, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Jean Patric, Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto

Avispa Fukuoka Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masaaki Murakami (GK); Masayo Tashiro, Tatsuki Nara, Douglas Grolli; Yuto Iwasaki, Masato Shigemi, Daiki Matsuoka, Masato Yuzawa; Ryoga Sato, Kazuya Konno; Shahab Zahedi

Vissel Kobe vs Avispa Fukuoka Prediction

Vissel Kobe won their maiden league crown last season and are primed to successfully defend their title. Takayuki Yoshida's side are joint-level at the summit of the table with new-comers Machida Zelvia.

Avispa Fukuka are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions (four wins) but have lost the last three head-to-head games.

Kobe have won five of their last six league games and we are backing the hosts to win a fourth game on the spin.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Avispa Fukuoka