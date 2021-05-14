Vissel Kobe vs Cerezo Osaka  prediction, preview, team news and more | J. League 2021

Vissel Kobe will welcome Cerezo Osaka to the Noevir Stadium Kobe for their matchday 14 fixture in the J. League.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Yokohama F.Marinos. A first-half own goal by Thomas Vermaelen and a second-half strike by Jun Amano gave Yokohama all three points.

Cerezo Osaka were also on the wrong end of a 1-0 defeat away to Nagoya Grampus. Yutaka Yoshida scored midway through the second half to inspire the win.

Vissel Kobe currently sit in fifth spot in the table and will be seeking all three points to be in contention for AFC Champions League qualification.

Cerezo Osaka are three places and two points below them, having garnered 21 points from 14 games played till date.

Vissel Kobe vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe and Cerezo Osaka have seven wins each from the 18 J1 League matches played between them. Four matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when a second-half strike by Yoichiro Kakitani gave Cerezo Osaka a narrow 1-0 away win.

Both sides have struggled for consistency this term. Vissel Kobe have just one win from their last eight games in all competitions. Cerezo Osaka have two victories in the same number of games.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Cerezo Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

Vissel Kobe vs Cerezo Osaka Team News

Vissel Kobe

Forward Junya Tanaka is a doubt for this fixture but there are no suspension concerns for manager Atsuhiro Miyura.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Junya Tanaka

Cerezo Osaka

Osaka have four fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Kobe. Hinata Kida (ligament), Hirotaka Tameda (shoulder), Riki Harakawa (Torn muscle) and Yoshito Akubo (hamstring) are all out from the next game.

There are no suspension concerns for Sakura.

Injury: Hinata Kida, Hirotaka Tameda, Riki Harakawa, Yoshito Akubo

Vissel Kobe vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Thomas Vermaelen, Rhuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Yuya Nakasaka, Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper, Shion Inoue; Kyogo Furuhashi, Daiju Sasaki

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jin-Hyeon Kim (GK); Yusuke Maruhashi, Tiago Pagnussat, Dankler, Riku Matsuda; Hiroshi Kiyotake, Naoyuki Fujita, Hiroaki Okuno, Tatsushiro Sakamoto; Motohiko Nakajima, Yuta Toyokawa

Vissel Kobe vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Games involving Vissel Kobe tend to be cagey affairs and although Cerezo Osaka are a bit more expansive, the visitors' poor form on their travels gives the advantage to the hosts.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Vissel Kobe in a tightly contested game.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-0 Cerezo Osaka