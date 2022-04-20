Vissel Kobe vs Chiangrai United prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Vissel Kobe will trade tackles with Chiangrai United in an AFC Champions League fixture on Friday.

The Japanese side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Kitchee on Tuesday. Yuta Goke and Shion Inoue scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

Chiangrai United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Kitchee last weekend. Ruslan Mingazov's first-half strike helped the Hong Kong outfit secure the victory.

The defeat means the Thai side are one of two teams in Group J yet to register their first points, alongside Shanghai Port. Vissel Kobe sit at the summit of the standings on three points.

Vissel Kobe vs Chiangrai United Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two sides and they will each seek maximum points to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

Vissel Kobe returned to winning ways on Tuesday, having embarked on a four-game winless run in all competitions. Chiangrai United are without a win in their last five matches.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Chiangrai United form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Vissel Kobe vs Chiangrai United Team News

Vissel Kobe

Kobe have several injury concerns ahead of this encounter. Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki and Yoshinori Muto have been ruled out with injuries, while Andres Iniesta is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki, Yoshinori Muto

Doubtful: Andres Iniesta

Suspension: None

Chiangrai United

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Chiangrai United to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Chiangrai United Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe (4-2-3-1): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoaki Makino, Leo Osaki, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Takahiro Ogihara; Bojan Krkic, Yuya Nakasaka, Yuta Goke; Yuya Osako

Chiangrai United (4-4-2): Apirak Woravong (GK); Suriya Singmul, Tanasak Srisai, Brinner, Wasan Homsan; Ryuji Hirota, Phitiwat, Kohei Kato, Sivakorn Tiatrakul; Getterson, Siroch Chatthong

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Vissel Kobe vs Chiangrai United Prediction

Vissel Kobe have vastly superior quality over Chiangrai United and will expect to secure victory on Friday. Despite the absence of several key players, the Japanese should still have too much firepower for Chiangrai.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Vissel Kobe to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Chiangrai United

Edited by Peter P