Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Vissel Kobe and Consadole Sapporo battle for three points in a J1 League round five fixture on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw with Hiroshima at the same venue before the international break. Sapporo, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Machida Zelvia in the league a fortnight ago.

All three goals came in the second half, with Shota Fujio and Ibrahim Dresevic scoring for Machida, while Kosuke Hara stepped off the bench to halve the deficit in the 84th minute.

The loss left Sapporo at the bottom of the standings, having garnered one point from four games. Vissel, meanwhile, are fifth with seven points after four outings.

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 40 times, with Vissel leading 21-13.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in July, when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw in the league.

Vissel are unbeaten in eight head-to-head games, winning seven.

Three of Consadole's four league games this season have seen one team fail to score.

Four of Vissel's five games this season have seen one team keep a clean sheet.

Four of Vissel's five games this season have been level at half-time.

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Vissel's title defense has not gotten off to the best start. Takayuki Yoshida's side are winless in two games at home but will hope that third time is the charm in front of their fans.

Consadole, meanwhile, started their campaign with a goalless draw at Avispa Fukuoka. However, they have lost three games on the trot since then and are in an early relegation scrap.

Vissel have a good recent record in the fixture and should claim maximum points with a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Vissel 2-0 Consadole

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals