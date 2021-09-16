Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 

Vissel Kobe welcome Consadole Sapporo to the Noevir Stadium for a matchday 29 fixture in the J1 League on Saturday.

The home side have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw away to Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the start of the month. Second-half goals from Shunki Higashi and Daiju Sasaki saw both sides share the spoils on that occasion.

Consadole Sapporo were 2-0 away victors over Cerezo Osaka last Saturday. Two second-half goals in as many minutes from Douglas and Ryota Aoki helped them secure all three points.

That victory helped them climb up to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 39 points from 28 matches. Vissel Kobe sit in fifth place on 48 points.

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have nine wins from their last 15 games against Consadolle Sapporo. Two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils while Sapporo were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Sapporo came from three goals down to edge a seven-goal thriller with a 4-3 victory away from home.

The two sides have been in almost identical form and each have two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Consadole Sapporo form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Team News

Vissel Kobe

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Consadole Sapporo

Chanathip Songkrasin (adductor) and Akito Fukumori (knee) are the only two injury concerns for Consadole Sapporo.

Injuries: Chanathip Songkrasin, Akito Fukumori

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hiroki Likura (GK); Thomas Vermaelen, Leo Osaki, Ryuko Kikuchi; Ryo Hatsuse, Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Gotoku Sakai; Yoshinori Muto, Daiju Sasaki

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takanori Sugeno (GK); Daiki Suga, Yoshiaki Komai, Hiroki Miyazawa; Ryota Aoki, Yoshiaki Komai, Shunta Tanaka, Lucas Fernandes; Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Takuro Kaneko, Milan Tucic

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched, although Vissel Kobe have been more consistent throughout the campaign.

Also Read

Home advantage could factor in the hosts' favor and we are backing them to secure all three points in a narrow victory.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Consadole Sapporo

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Shardul Sant