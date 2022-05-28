Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Vissel Kobe welcome Consadole Sapporo to the Noevir Stadium in J1 League action on Sunday.

The hosts failed to build on their 4-0 win against Sagan Tosu over a fortnight ago and have picked up just one point in the three games since. They played out a goalless draw against Jubilo Iwata on Wednesday and remain in last place in the league standings.

Consadole Sapporo were hammered 6-1 by fourth-placed Kashiwa Reysol in their previous outing, which was their second loss in four league games. This will be the last league game before the international break for the teams but they will take part in the Emperor's Cup second round action next week.

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides since 1994. The hosts enjoy an 18-13 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared five times in this fixture. The last 13 games in this fixture have produced conclusive results, with Vissel Kobe recording eight wins and Consadole picking up five wins.

Ushi are on a four-game winning streak in this fixture and recorded a 1-0 win when the two sides last crossed paths at Sunday's venue in September.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L

Consadole Sapporo form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Team News

Vissel Kobe

Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, and Daiju Sasaki remain sidelined with injuries at the moment. Meanwhile, Tomoaki Makino has not featured since the game against Sagan Tosu and his involvement in this match remains doubtful.

Injury: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki.

Doubtful: Tomoaki Makino.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Consadole Sapporo

Tomoki Takamine, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa and Shinzo Koroki are the three absentees on account of injuries. Meanwhile, Akito Fukumori will serve a one-game suspension after being red-carded in the club's previous game.

Injury: Tomoki Takamine, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Shinzo Koroki.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Akito Fukumori.

Unavailable: None.

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Predicted XIs

Vissel Kobe (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Bojan Krkić, Yoshinori Muto

Consadole Sapporo (3-4-3): Kojiro Nakano (GK); Daigo Nishi, Hiroki Miyazawa, Toya Nakamura; Lucas Fernandes, Ryota Aoki, Takuro Kaneko, Daiki Suga; Gabriel Xavier, Yoshiaki Komai, Takuma Arano.

Vissel Kobe vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Vissel Kobe have the worst attacking record in the league, scoring just 10 goals in 15 games, while Consadole have conceded 22 goals in 15 games, more than any other team in the league.

Though Consa are without a win against their western rivals since 2019, Vissel are going through a rough patch at the moment and a draw might likely ensue here.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-2 Consadole Sapporo.

