Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Vissel Kobe and FC Tokyo battle for three points in a J League matchday 15 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 win at Nagoya Grampus. Lincoln's 64th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Tokyo, meanwhile. shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate against Cerezo Osaka at home.

The draw left them in tenth spot, having garnered 19 points from 14 games. Vissel lead the way at the summit with 30 points to show for their efforts after 14 games.

Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 59th meeting between the two sides. Tokyo lead 30-14.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Vissel claim a 2-1 home win.

Vissel are on a six-game unbeaten streak across competitions.

Tokyo have managed just one win in ten away games across competitions this season, losing six times.

Eight of Tokyo's ten away games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Vissel have the second-best home record in the league this season, garnering 16 points from eight games.

Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Prediction

Vissel have started the season impressively and hold a three-point advantage atop the standings. Takayuki Yoshida's side will look to keep their fine run of form going.

Tokyo, meanwhile, have been highly inconsistent, particularly on the road, where they have managed just one win all season. Vissel should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vissel 2-1 Tokyo

Vissel Kobe vs FC Tokyo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

