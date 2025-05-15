Vissel Kobe vs Gamba Osaka Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Vissel Kobe will entertain Gamba Osaka at the Misaki Park Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The two teams are separated by just two points in the league table, with sixth-placed Osaka leading the 10th-placed hosts.

Ushi have seen a drop in form and after four consecutive wins last month, they have suffered two defeats in a row. They lost 1-0 away to Tokyo FC in their previous outing, failing to score for the first time in six games.

The visitors saw their winning streak end after three games last week as they lost 1-0 at home to Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Tokuma Suzuki was sent off in the 22nd minute, and Sanfrecce scored the match-winner 11 minutes later.

Vissel Kobe vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 64 times in all competitions. Osaka have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 30 wins. The hosts have 21 wins and 13 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have outscored Ushi 19-13 in the league thus far. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding nine fewer goals (12).

Gamba Osaka were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the hosts last season, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The two sides last met in the Emperor's Cup final in November, and Kobe registered a 1-0 win.

The visitors have registered just one win in their last six J1 League away games, failing to score in three.

Kobe have seen conclusive results in their last six home games, with three wins and three losses to their name.

Vissel Kobe vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

Ushi have lost their last two league games, conceding four goals while scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against Osaka, recording three wins while scoring nine goals.

Nerazzurri failed to score for the first time in three games in their 1-0 loss last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have won just two of their last eight away games while suffering four losses, which is a cause for concern.

Ushi have a good home record against Osaka and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Gamba Osaka

Vissel Kobe vs Gamba Osaka Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

