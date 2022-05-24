Vissel Kobe vs Jubilo Iwata prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Vissel Kobe will play host to Jubilo Iwata at Misaki Park Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday.

Vissel Kobe have been unable to get their campaign off the ground after 14 rounds of matches. The 2021 third-place finishers have won one game so far and have lost nine. They have picked up only seven points out of the 42 possible and sit rock bottom of the table.

There is a need to establish a sense of urgency in the team before it is too late. A positive outcome from the upcoming game could help Ushi launch a revival mission. Otherwise, another setback will drag the team into crisis.

Jubilo Iwata, who were promoted from the J2 League, have not been outstanding. They sit in 15th position with 14 points. In their last five outings on the road, Jubilo have managed one draw and four losses.

Their trip to Kobe is not expected to be a walkover, despite the home side’s situation. Ushi boast of creative players like former Barcelona ace Andres Iniesta and Yoshinori Muto, who are capable of making a difference.

Vissel Kobe will look to avoid another defeat, which would be their third in a row. However, they do not appear to hold all the cards due to their lackluster form.

Vissel Kobe vs Jubilo Head-to-Head

Their last four clashes went in favor of Vissel Kobe, who won three matches while one game ended in a draw. Vissel Kobe have been successful three times in their last five home matches. Jubilo have won only one away fixture this season. Here comes an opportunity to make it two.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-D.

Jubilo form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

Vissel Kobe vs Jubilo Team News

Vissel Kobe

Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto and Daiju Sasaki are reported to have sustained injuries.

Injury: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Jubilo

Ryo Takano sustained a torn meniscus while Daiki Ogawa is recovering from a torn ankle ligament.

Injury: Ryo Takano, Daiki Ogawa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vissel Kobe vs Jubilo Predicted Xls

Vissel Kobe (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK), Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yoshinori Muto

Jubilo (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK), Yutaro Hakamata, Norimichi Yamamoto, Naoki Kanuma, Ricardo Graca, Makito Ito, Rikiya Uehara, Masaya Matsumoto, Yasuhito Endo, Kenyu Sugimoto, Fabian Gonzalez

Vissel Kobe vs Jubilo Prediction

The J1 League still has plenty of matches to be played. With 14 out of 34 thus far, the season is still in its early stages, with enough room to right the wrongs. Vissel Kobe have shown character in the past. They will fight to steer the team through a bleak start to earn a higher spot in the standings.

Jubilo will likely not fold their arms and allow their opponents to dominate the encounter. They have played Ushi enough to know the best plan to adopt.

Vissel Kobe will likely win. They have better individual qualities and a team capable of withstanding the visitors.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Jubilo

