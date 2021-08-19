Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Vissel Kobe invite Kashima Antlers to Misaki Park Stadium for J1 League action on Saturday.

Both clubs have 41 points at the moment, though Kashima Antlers have played one game more than the home side.

Vissel Kobe suffered a 1-0 loss in their Emperor's Cup fourth round fixture at the hands of Nagoya on Wednesday, conceding a goal in the 89th minute. Kashima progressed into the next round with an easy 3-1 win over Vagen Nagasaki.

The hosts were defeated in their previous league outing against Kashiwa Reysols, conceding a goal in the fifth minute of injury time. Meanwhile, the visiting side are on a three-game winning streak at the moment.

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

There have been 56 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. Kashima Antlers have the upper hand at the moment with 33 wins while Vissel Kobe have managed to record 14 victories. The spoils have been shared nine times between the two sides.

The game has been evenly contested in recent years. Their last nine encounters have ended in three wins for each side and three stalemates. They last squared off in a J1 League fixture in April. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Vissel Kobe

Lincoln is the only injury concern for the home side ahead of this game. Yuya Osako and Yoshinori Muto are in contention to make their club debuts here.

Former Barcelona midfielder Bojan joined the club on a free transfer earlier this month but will not feature in this weekend's game. Sergi Samper is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the campaign in the 2-1 loss to Kashiwa Reysol.

Injured: Lincoln

Doubtful: Bojan

Suspended: Sergi Samper

Kashima Antlers

Taiki Yamada and Rikuto Hirose are the two injury concerns for Kashima. No players have been suspended for this trip.

Injured: Taiki Yamada, Rikuto Hirose

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Hiroki Iikura; Gotoku Sakai, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryo Hatsuse; Andres Iniesta; Yuta Goke, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Yuya Nakasaka; Douglas, Junya Tanaka

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yuya Oki, Keigo Tsunemoto, Tomoya Inukai, Koki Machida; Léo Silva, Diego Pituca; Juan Alano, Shoma Doi, Ryotaro Araki, Ryohei Shirasaki, Everaldo Stum

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Kashima have found themselves in a bit of a purple patch and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, have lost two games in a row and have conceded a late goal in both games.

While the hosts will be gunning to return to winning ways, we expect Kashima to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-2 Kashima Antlers

