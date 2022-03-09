Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022 

Vissel Kobe welcome Kashima Antlers to the Noevir Stadium Kobe in the J League fixture on Friday.

The hosts have struggled to get their season off to a good start and are without a win in five league fixtures so far. They conceded an 82nd-minute equalizer in their trip to Sanfrecce last week. The game ended in a 1-1 draw after Andres Iniesta's 25th-minute strike had put Ushi ahead.

Kashima Antlers bounced back from a 1-0 loss at Gamba Osaka as they secured a 1-0 win over rivals Kashiwa Reysols last week. They are fourth in the league standings but have two games in hand over league leaders Yokohama.

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head

The two sides have gone head-to-head 57 times across all competitions. The visiting side hold the upper hand, leading 33-15 in wins while nine games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last 17 encounters, with seven wins each and three games ending in stalemates. They last squared off at Friday's venue in league action in August. Hotaru Yamaguchi scored in the 79th minute to secure a 1-0 win in that game.

Vissel Kobe form guide (J League): D-L-D-D-L

Kashima Antlers form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Team News

Vissel Kobe

Yoshinori Muto was taken off the field in the 17th minute of the game against Yokohama and was not included in the squad against Sanfrecce either. It is reported that he suffered a ligament injury and remains sidelined for this home game.

Injury: Yoshinori Muto

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Kashima Antlers

Naoki Hayashi has not featured in any league fixtures this season and his involvement in the game remains unlikely.

Injury: Naoki Hayashi

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoaki Makino, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Sergi Samper, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Andres Iniesta, Daiju Sasaki, Yutaro Oda; Lincoln

Kashima Antlers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kwoun Sun-tae (GK); Koki Anzai, Kim Min-tae, Ikuma Sekigawa, Rikuto Hirose; Ryuji Izumi, Pituca, Kento Misao, Shoma Doi; Ayase Ueda, Ryotaro Araki

Vissel Kobe vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Vissel Kobe have played just one game at home this season, with the game ending in a goalless draw against Avispa Fukuoka. The Antlers have scored four goals in three league games, one better than the hosts, and have conceded three times, four fewer than the hosts.

The home side have struggled to find their feet this season and might come up short against the visitors.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-2 Kashima Antlers

