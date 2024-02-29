Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024 

Vissel Kobe will welcome Kashiwa Reysol to the Noevir Stadium for a J1 League matchday two clash on Saturday.

The home side kick-started their title defense with a 2-0 away victory over Jubilo Iwata last weekend. Koya Yuruki and Daiju Sasaki scored in either half to help their side claim all three points.

Kashiwa Reysol, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Kyoto Sanga. Matheus Savio broke the deadlock for Reysol in the 77th minute before Mao Hosoya missed an 88th-minute penalty. The visitors punished them for this, with Yuto Anzai drawing the game level in the fourth minute of injury time.

The draw left them in 10th spot in the table while Kobe are second.

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides. Kashiwa Reysol have 37 wins to their name, Vissel Kobe were victorious on 19 occasions while eight games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in August 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Vissel Kobe are unbeaten in their last nine league games (eight wins).

There has been exactly one goal scored in the first half in each of the last four head-to-head games.

Kashiwa Reysol are winless in their last seven games across competitions (five draws).

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Vissel Kobe sauntered to their maiden league title last season and will be looking to successfully defend their league crown. They started the new season by losing the Japanese Super Cup to Kawasaki Frontale but rebounded with a routine victory over Iwata in their opening league game.

Kashiwa Reysol narrowly avoided relegation last season and will be aiming to perform much better this term. They missed a golden opportunity to claim maximum points last week. They have a superior record in games against Vissel Kobe but are the underdogs here.

We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Kashiwa Reysol

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Highest scoring half: Second half