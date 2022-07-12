Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League is back in action with another set of matches as Vissel Kobe take on Kashiwa Reysol on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent weeks and will want to step up in this match.

Kashiwa Reysol are currently in fifth place in the J1 League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side edged Sagan Tosu to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have endured a difficult campaign so far. The hosts defeated Jubilo Iwata by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Head-to-Head

Kashiwa Reysol have a good record against Vissel Kobe and have won 19 of the 31 matches played between the two teams. Vissel Kobe have managed 10 victories against Kashiwa Reysol and will look to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-1 victory for Kashiwa Reysol. Vissel Kobe were outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: W-W-W-L-L

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in the J1 League: W-L-L-L-W

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Team News

Vissel Kobe

Noriaki Fujimoto and Sergi Samper are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Vissel Kobe are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Noriaki Fujimoto, Sergi Samper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol

Kazuya Yamamura, Daiya Tono, and Yun Yamane are recovering from injuries and will not be able to feature in this game. Kashiwa Reysol will need to field their best team against an in-form opponent this week.

Injured: Kazuya Yamamura, Daiya Tono, Yun Yamane

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hiroki Iikura; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka; Yutaro Oda, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Yoshinori Muto

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Masato Sasaki; Yuji Takahashi, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga; Takuma Ominami, Takuto Kato, Keiya Shiihashi, Sachiro Toshima, Hiromu Mitsumaru; Matheus Savio, Tomoya Koyamatsu

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Vissel Kobe vs Kashiwa Reysol Prediction

Vissel Kobe have shown tremendous improvement over the past week and have won their last three matches in the league. The hosts have an experienced squad and will need to sustain their momentum to avoid relegation this year.

Kashiwa Reysol have been impressive so far but have been fairly inconsistent this month. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could share the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-2 Kashiwa Reysol

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far