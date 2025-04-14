Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2025

Vissel Kobe and Kawasaki Frontale will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 12 clash on Wednesday (April 16th). The game will be played at the Noevir Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win against Tokyo Verdy over the weekend. Koya Yuruki's goal six minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Frontale, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Shimizu S-Pulse. They went behind to Koya Kitagawa's 62nd-minute penalty while Yuki Yamamoto equalized midway through the second half.

The draw saw them drop to third spot in the standings, having garnered 17 points from 10 games. Vissel Kobe are 14th with 12 points to their name.

Ad

Trending

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have 26 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. Vissel Kobe were victorious 16 times, while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in August 2024 when Frontale claimed a 3-0 home win.

Kobe's last six league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Frontale are unbeaten in their last seven games across competitions (four draws).

Seven of Kobe's last eight competitive games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Frontale's 10 league games this season have been level at the break.

Kobe have the worst home record in the league so far, having garnered just two points from four games in front of their fans.

Ad

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Vissel Kobe are two-time defending champions and had hopes of making it a three-peat in the league. However, they have made a poor start to their title defense, having alternated between a win and a loss across their last six games. Fans of the club will be keen for this streak to end, having won their most recent game.

Ad

Kawasaki Frontale, for their part, are one of the sides looking to dethrone their hosts. A sequence of three successive draws saw Shigetoshi Hasebe's side drop from top spot in the table.

We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-1 Kawasaki Frontale

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More