Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17th 2024

Vissel Kobe will face Kawasaki Frontale in the Japanese Super Cup on Saturday.

Vissel Kobe are coming into the game on the back of a penalty shootout victory over Inter Miami in a friendly last week. The two sides could not be separated in a goalless draw, with Kobe triumphing with a 4-3 victory in the shootout.

Kawasaki Frontale, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 away victory over Shandong Taishan in their AFC Champions League round-of-16 first-leg tie. Erison, Marcinho and Akihiro Ienaga scored to help the Japanese claim the win while Fernandinho and Jadson scored for Taishan.

Frontale will turn their attention to preparations for the upcoming J League season, where they travel to take on Shonan next weekend. Kobe, meanwhile, travel to take on newly-promoted Jubilo Iwata.

Yoshida Takayuki's side booked their spot in the Super Cup as J1 League winners while Frontale are here courtesy of their winning effort in the Emperor's Cup.

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 occasions in the past. Kawasaki Frontale have 24 wins to their name, Vissel Kobe were victorious on 15 occasions while 11 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Kobe claimed a 1-0 away win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Vissel Kobe ended last season with a seven-game unbeaten run (six wins).

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Vissel Kobe won a maiden league crown last season to earn their spot in the Japanese Super Cup. The Ushi have won the Super Cup on one occasion in the past and will fancy their chances of triumphing for a second time here.

Kawasaki Frontale had a season to forget last term but compensated by going all the way in the cup. They are also well-positioned to advance on the continent which would be a boost for them heading into this game.

We are backing Frontale to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-2 Kawasaki Frontale

Vissel Kobe vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Kawasaki Frontale to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks