Vissel Kobe vs Kitchee SC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022 

The 2022 AFC Champions League returns this week and will see Vissel Kobe take on Kitchee SC at the Buriram City Stadium on Tuesday.

Vissel Kobe enjoyed an impressive league campaign last year, finishing in third place, thereby advancing to the qualifiers of the AFC Champions League. They faced Melbourne Victory in the qualification clash, beating the Australian outfit 4-3 in extra-time.

Vissel Kobe have struggled to come to life in the new league campaign and will be hoping for better luck on the continental stage.

Kitchee SC kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Chiangrai United on Saturday afternoon. Ruslan Mingazov scored the sole goal of the game in the first half with his maiden strike for the club.

The Bluewaves sit at the top of the group table with three points. They have been knocked out of the group stages in their previous two continental campaigns and will be looking to end that run this season.

Vissel Kobe vs Kitchee SC Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the very first meeting between Vissel Kobe and Kitchee SC. The two sides will be aiming to kickstart their rivalry with a win.

Vissel Kobe Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Kitchee SC Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Vissel Kobe vs Kitchee SC Team News

Vissel Kobe

Noriaki Fujimoto, Yoshinori Muto, Daiju Sasaki and Sergi Samper have all been ruled out of the midweek clash due to injuries.

Injured: Noriaki Fujimoto, Yoshinori Muto, Daiju Sasaki, Sergi Samper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kitchee SC

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of Tuesday's game, including Chun-Ting Ho, Clément Benhaddouche and Dani Cancela, who are all injured. Yang Bosley Yu and Kwong-Yin Chang are both unregistered for the competition and will be absent as well.

Injured: Chun-Ting Ho, Clément Benhaddouche, Dani Cancela

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Yang Bosley Yu, Kwong-Yin Chang

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Kitchee SC Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Gotoku Sakai, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Takahiro Ogihara, Andres Iniesta; Ryo Hatsuse, Koya Yuruki, Yuya Osako

Kitchee SC Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Paulo Cesar (GK); Roberto Júnior, Helio, Sean Tse Ka Keung, Shinichi Chan; Raul Baena; Matthew Orr, Ruslan Mingazov, Cleiton, Tsz-Chun Law; Dejan Damjanovic

Vissel Kobe vs Kitchee SC Prediction

Vissel Kobe have struggled for form this year, winning just one of 11 games. They have scored just five goals domestically and have conceded 16 times.

Kitchee SC returned to competitive action with a win and are the more confident side ahead of Tuesday's clash, which could see them pick up maximum points.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 0-1 Kitchee SC

