Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2025

Vissel Kobe will entertain Melbourne City at the Misaki Park Stadium in the AFC Champions League Elite group stage on Wednesday. The hosts got their campaign underway with a win last month while City suffered a defeat.

Ad

Kobe head into the match on a five-game unbeaten run. They extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games with a 2-1 home triumph over Shimizu S-Pulse last week. They conceded in the first half and scored twice after the break to complete their comeback as Gōtoku Sakai scored a stoppage-time winner.

The visitors met Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their AFC Champions League campaign opener last month and suffered a 2-0 home loss. Melbourne City will now play their first competitive match after that loss.

Ad

Trending

Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Kobe have met Australian teams twice and have a 100% record in these games. They met the Central Coast Mariners last season and registered a home win in the group stage of the Champions League.

City, meanwhile, are winless in their three meetings against Japanese teams thus far.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games.

Melbourne City had won two of their six games in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League, with both wins registered away from home.

Kobe had a 100% home record in the Champions League last season, keeping three clean sheets in five games.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in nine of their last 12 games in all competitions.

City have lost their two competitive games since July, failing to score in both.

Ad

Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne City Prediction

Ushi are unbeaten in their last five games, scoring 10 goals while conceding once. They have scored seven goals in their two meetings against Australian teams and will look to build on that form.

City have lost their last two competitive games with a scoreline of 2-0 and will look to improve upon that record. They have failed to score in two of their three meetings against Japanese teams.

Ad

Considering Kobe's current form and 100% record against A-League teams thus far, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Melbourne City

Vissel Kobe vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More