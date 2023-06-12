Vissel Kobe vs Nagano Parceiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14th 2023

Vissel Kobe get their 2023 Emperor's Cup campaign underway when they play host to Nagano Parceiro on Wednesday.

Yuki Richard Stalph’s men journey to the Misaki Park Stadium on a three-match losing streak and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Vissel Kobe were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Cerezo Osaka in the Japanese J1 League.

This followed a 2-0 defeat against newly-crowned Spanish champions Barcelona in a friendly matchup on June 6 which saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Takayuki Yoshida’s side, who are currently third in the J1 League, will now look to arrest their slump in form as they begin their quest for a second Emperor's Cup crown.

Nagano Parceiro, on the other hand, got their cup campaign underway on May 20, when they claimed a 2-0 victory over Laranja Kyoto.

However, Stalph’s men have lost their three subsequent games since then, scoring one goal and conceding four in that time.

Nagano Parceiro currently feature in the J3 League, where they are sixth in the table, having picked up 20 points from 13 games so far.

Vissel Kobe vs Nagano Parceiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between the sides, with Vissel Kobe claiming an emphatic 5-0 victory when they met in the 2015 Emperor's Cup.

Yoshida’s men are unbeaten in seven of their last eight competitive matches, picking up five wins and two draws since April.

Nagano Parceiro have lost their last three matches, including successive away defeats against Azul Claro Numazu and FC Osaka.

Vissel Kobe have won all but one of their last five home matches in all competitions, with their 2-0 friendly loss to Barcelona on June 6 being the exception.

Vissel Kobe vs Nagano Parceiro Prediction

Following their loss to Cerezo Osaka, Vissel Kobe return home, where they are currently on a run of four straight competitive wins.

Nagano Parceiro have struggled for results of late and we fancy Yoshida’s side picking up the win in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Nagano Parceiro

Vissel Kobe vs Nagano Parceiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: First to score - Vissel Kobe (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine matches).

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in both team’s last five games).

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes