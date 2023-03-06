Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2023

Vissel Kobe will entertain Nagoya Grampus at the Misaki Park Stadium in their J League Cup campaign opener on Wednesday.

Both teams made it to the knockout round of the competition last season, suffering defeats in the quarter-finals. Vissel Kobe fell to a 3-1 defeat against Avispa Fukuoka while Nagoya were hammered 4-1 by the Urawa Red Diamonds.

The hosts have kicked off their 2023 J-League campaign on a positive note, winning three games on the spin. In their previous outing, they overcame Gamba Osaka 4-0 at home thanks to goals from Yuya Osaka, Gōtoku Sakai, and Yoshinori Muto. They are at the top of the league table.

The visitors kicked off their campaign with back-to-back wins but fell to a 1-0 defeat against Sagan Tosu on Saturday. They are in fifth place in the league table.

Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 60 times in all competitions since 1987. The visitors have a better record against the hosts, with 32 wins. The hosts have been able to get the better of their eastern rivals 19 times and nine games have ended in draws.

Vissel Kobe are winless in their last five meetings against Nagoya, failing to score in four games in that period.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Vissel Kobe have a slightly better record in home games against Nagoya, winning two of their last four meetings.

The two teams have met 11 times in the J League Cup, with all meetings coming in the group stage. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings as well, enjoying a 5-2 lead in wins while four games have ended in draws.

Both teams have kept two clean sheets in their three J League games this season, though the hosts have outscored the visitors 8-2 in that period.

Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the J League this season and will be looking to continue that form in this match. Interestingly, they have failed to score in four of their last four meetings against the visitors but should be able to find the back of the net in this home game.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their league outings and are likely to endure another low-scoring outing. Considering the recent form of the two teams, we are backing the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Nagoya Grampus

Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Yoshinori Muto to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

