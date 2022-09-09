Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Vissel Kobe are set to entertain Nagoya Grampus at Noevir Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday.

The hosts are desperate to revive their shambolic campaign with two months to conclude the season. Andres Iniesta and his teammates powered Vissel Kobe to a third-place finish last term accompanied by qualification for the AFC Champions League play-offs.

However, Ushi look very much like a shadow of themselves this season, sitting a place above the basement with 24 points from a possible 78. Vissel Kobe face the spectre of relegation but a win over Nagoya Grampus could spark a final lap upturn.

Twelve years after winning their first and only J1 League title, Nagoya Grampus are aiming for a return to the top this season. There is little likelihood of achieving that objective, though, as they sit 10th with a 16-point gap between them and leaders Yokohama FM.

But Grampus will be eying victory at Noevir Stadium, which has served as a fertile ground for many visiting teams of late. The reverse fixture, played last February, ended 2-0 in favor of Nagoya Grampus. Vissel Kobe now have the floor to respond.

The two teams are facing some injury concerns but not enough to affect their capabilities for the clash.

Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

Nagoya Grampus prevailed thrice in their last four encounters, with one game ending in a stalemate.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Nagoya Grampus form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus News

Vissel Kobe

Defensive midfielder Sergi Samper has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury while striker Bojan Krkic is receiving treatment for a meniscal injury. Centre-back Yuki Kobayashi is under suspension for a red card.

Injury: Sergi Samper, Bojan Krkic

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Yuki Kobayashi.

Unavailable: None.

Nagoya Grampus

Midfielder Kazuki Nagasawa is out of action with a meniscal injury. Right winger Mateus is battling a medial collateral ligament injury. Jakub Swierczok is under a cross-competition suspension.

Doubtful: Kazuki Nagasawa, Mateus.

Suspension: Jakub Swierczok

Unavailable: None.

Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus News Predicted Xls

Vissel Kobe (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK), Tetsushi Yamakawa, Tomoaki Makino, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki, Yuta Goke, Nanasei Iino, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Koya Yuruki, Thuler, Yoshinori Muto

Nagoya Grampus (3-4-2-1): Mitch Langerak (GK), Ryoya Morishita, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Tiago, Takuya Shigehiro, Yuki Soma, Sho Inagaki, Leo Silva, Keiya Sento, Haruya Fujii, Kensuke Nagai

Vissel Kobe vs Nagoya Grampus News Prediction

The hosts have lost four of their last five home matches. Interim coach Takayuki Yoshida has urged his charges “to wipe the tears of supporters with a win” against Nagoya Grampus.

The visitors are in better shape but we expect Vissel Kobe to win due to their determination.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-0 Nagoya Grampus

