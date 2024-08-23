Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024 

Vissel Kobe welcome Sagan Tosu to Noevir Stadium for a J1 League 28 fixture. The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory at Kashiwa Reysol. Daiju Sasaki's third-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Tosu, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Renofa Yamaguchi in the Japanese Emperors Cup. Yamato Wakatsuki and Shunsuke Yamamoto scored first-half goals to help their side advance to the next round.

Kosuke Kitani's side will turn their focus to the league, where their last game was a 5-3 defeat at Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo. The loss left them in 19th spot in the points table, having garnered 24 points from 27 games, while Kobe are fifth with 46 points.

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head and Key

Numbers

Kobe have 18 wins from their last 45 head-to-head games with Sagan, who have seven wins.

Their most recent clash saw them cancel each other out in a goalless draw in April.

Five of theor last six head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to score.

Six of Kobe's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Tosu's last nine games have produced at least three goals.

Five of Kobe's last six league games have produced at least eight corners.

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

Vissel have one win in their last five league games, losing once, which has seen their title race flounder, as they are seven points off table-toppers Machida. They have been better on their travels, with 19 of their 46 points coming at home.

Tosu, for their part, are on the cusp of relegation and are five points away from safety. They are winless in six games across competitions, losing five. They have been eliminated from the cup and will look to channel all their energies on their relegation fight.

However, expect the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Vissel 2-1 Sagan

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

