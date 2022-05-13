Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Vissel Kobe entertain Sagan Tosu at the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium in J1 League action on Saturday.

The hosts are the only team in the Japanese top-flight without a win thus far and will be looking to bring an end to their four-game losing streak in this home fixture. They suffered a 2-0 loss at Gamba Osaka last time around, having been reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Sagan Tosu have fared well in their league campaign so far and are currently in fifth place in the league standings. They are also on a five-game undefeated run across all competitions.

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 30 times across all competitions since 2001. The hosts have a better record in this fixture and lead 14-7 in wins while nine games have ended in draws.

Vissel Kobe are on a seven-game unbeaten run against the visitors at the moment, who last secured a win at Saturday's venue in 2017.

The two teams last crossed paths in the final league fixture of the previous campaign at the Ekimae Real Estate Stadium in December. The game ended in a 2-0 win for Kobe.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Sagan Tosu form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Team News

Vissel Kobe

Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, and Daiju Sasaki continue to be the three absentees for the home side with injuries. Ryuho Kikuchi was red-carded in the previous league outing and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injuries: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Daiju Sasaki

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Ryuho Kikuchi

Sagan Tosu

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side for the game. Yosuke Yuzawa has not featured for the clubs this season and is the only doubt for Sagan.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Yosuke Yuzawa

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Predicted XIs

Vissel Kobe (4-2-3-1): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoaki Makino, Leo Osaki, Gotoku Sakai; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Takahiro Ogihara; Yuya Nakasaka, Yuta Goke, Yuya Osako; Lincoln

Sagan Tosu (3-5-2): Il-Kyu Park (GK); Wataru Harada, Masaya Tashiro, Joan Oumari; Kei Koizumi, Yoshihiro Nakano, Diego Jara Rodrigues, Nanasei Lino, Akito Fukuta; Yuto Iwasaki, Yuki Horigome

Vissel Kobe vs Sagan Tosu Prediction

The hosts have the worst attacking record in the division with just five goals in 11 games while the visitors have the best defensive record, conceding just seven times in 12 games.

The home side are desperate to find form in the league competition but are expected to struggle against Sagan here. We expect the game to end in a narrow win for the visiting side.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 0-1 Sagan Tosu

Edited by Peter P