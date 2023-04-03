Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2023

Vissel Kobe will entertain reigning champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima at the Misaki Park Stadium in the group stage of the J-League Cup on Wednesday.

Both teams have one win and one defeat from their two games in the group stage thus far. Sanfrecce got their title defense underway with a 3-1 home win over Yokohama FC and fell to a 2-1 defeat to Nagoya Grampus last time around.

Vissel Kobe suffered a 2-0 defeat in their campaign opener and bounced back with a 1-0 win against Yokohama in their second group-stage game.

Both teams have enjoyed a good start to their J-League campaigns. Vissel Kobe are in first place, having won five of their six games. Sanfrecce are in fourth place and head into the game having picked up three wins in a row in the J-League.

The hosts overcame Kyoto Sanga 3-0 in the league on Saturday, thanks to second-half goals from Koya Yuruki and Yuya Osaka. Sanfrecce recorded a 2-1 away win over the Kashima Antlers thanks to Douglas Vieira's second-half brace.

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 51 times in all competitions since 1991, with five meetings taking place in the J-League Cup. The visitors have the better record against their eastern rivals with 24 wins. The hosts have 14 wins to their name and 13 games have ended in draws.

Vissel Kobe have been the better side in recent meetings against Sanfrecce and are unbeaten in the last four games, recording two wins.

Vissel Kobe have won their last two home games against the visitors with an aggregate score of 7-0.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 12-7 in the J-League and also have the better defensive record, conceding just two goals against the five let in by Sanfrecce.

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

The hosts have won their last three games in all competitions while also keeping clean sheets in these games. Interestingly, they have lost their last two home games, having failed to score in that period as well.

Viola have won four of their last five games and will be looking to extend that form in this game. They have failed to score in their last two trips to Kobe.

Considering the current form of the teams, the game is expected to be a closely contested affair. We are backing Vissel Kobe to eke out a narrow win thanks to their home advantage.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yuya Osako to score any time - Yes

