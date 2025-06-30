Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction and Betting Tips | July 2nd 2025

Vissel Kobe will welcome Sanfrecce Hiroshima to Misaki Park Stadium in the J1 League on Wednesday. The two teams are separated by just one point in the league standings, with the third-placed Kobe leading the visitors.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions. They saw their winning streak end after four games last week, as they were held to a goalless draw by Avispa Fukuoka.

The visitors saw their four-game unbeaten streak end last week as they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Nagoya Grampus. Mateus Castro bagged a first-half brace to give Nagoya a comfortable lead, and Naoto Arai scored a consolation goal for Sanfrecce in the 90th minute.

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 58 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 28 wins. Kobe have 16 wins and 14 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Japanese Super Cup in February, and the visitors registered a 2-0 win.

Ushi were unbeaten in their two league meetings against Sanfrecce last season, recording an away win while the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the J1 League this season, conceding 17 goals in 21 games.

Kobe have seen conclusive results in their last 10 home games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima are unbeaten in their last five away games in the J1 League. They have recorded four wins in that period and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Ushi have conceded one goal apiece in four of their last five games.

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

Ushi head into the match on a five-game unbeaten streak, recording four wins. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Viola have won just one of their last four league games while suffering two losses. They have won just one of their last eight league meetings against the hosts. Notably, they have failed to score in their last four away league games in this fixture.

Kobe have a good recent home record in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

