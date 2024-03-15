Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024 

Vissel Kobe and Sanfrecce Hiroshima will battle for three points in J1 League matchday four clash on Saturday (March 16th).

The home side are coming off a 2-1 comeback away win over FC Tokyo last weekend. They missed a ninth-minute penalty after Yuya Osako fluffed his lines. Kei Koizumi gave Tokyo the lead in the 50th minute while Taisei Miyashiro drew the game level seven minutes later. Osako made amends for his penalty miss by scoring the match-winner in the 74th minute.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Sagan Tosu. Tsukasa Shiotani, Takumu Kawamura, Pieros Sotiriou and Shuto Nakano each scored a goal to inspire the rout.

The victory took the Hiroshima outfit to the summit of the standings having garnered seven points from three games. Vissel Kobe are fourth on six points.

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 56th meeting between the two sides. Sanfrecce have 27 wins to their name, Vissel Kobe have been victorious on 15 occasions while 13 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Sanfrecce claimed a 2-0 home win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Sanfrecce are unbeaten in their last nine league games (six wins).

The away side on the day has won just one of the last nine head-to-head games (six losses).

Six of Vissel Kobe's last seven games across competitions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Four of Kobe's last six competitive games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Prediction

Vissel Kobe are defending league champions following their maiden J League triumph last season. They lost their opening home game of the new campaign last week and will be looking to bounce back with a win here.

Sanfrecce have been historically superior in this fixture and have made a three-game unbeaten start to the season. A win here would help them consolidate their grip on top spot and Michael Skibbe's side will go all out for victory.

This fixture tends to be a cagey affair and we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-1 Sanfrecce

Vissel Kobe vs Sanfrecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals - Yes

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks - Yes