Vissel Kobe vs Shanghai Port Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

Vissel Kobe will play host to Shanghai Port at NOEVIR Stadium Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday. Both teams will be among the top eight to advance to the round of 16 if things end this way in the group.

Vissel Kobe vs Shanghai Port Preview

Vissel Kobe chances of progressing are very bright, as they sit third, tied on 13 points with first and second-placed Yokohama F. Marinos and Gwangju. Vissel Kobe boast four wins and one draw in six matches, losing once. They are aiming to secure one more win to seal their place in the next round of the competition.

Ushi, who clinched Japan’s J1 League last season, are appearing for the third time in the continental competition. They reached the semi-finals in their debut in 2020 and the quarterfinals in the 2022 edition. Vissel Kobe, who are in the off-season, returned to the pitch a few days ago, losing to Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-0 in the Super Cup.

Shanghai Port have won twice, drawn twice and lost twice in six outings, which leaves them eighteenth in the East Region table on eight points. They anchor the table and could lose their place if they fail to win in the upcoming match. Fellow Chinese sides Shanghai Shenhua and Shandong Taishan are close behind on seven points each.

The Red Eagles won the Chinese Super League in 2024 to qualify for the AFC Champions League Elite. They are returning to the competition for the first time since 2021 when they crashed out in the playoff round. Shanghai Port’s best performance remains a semi-final spot in 2017.

Vissel Kobe vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met once, back in 2020, with Vissel Kobe prevailing at home over Shanghai Port 2-0.

Vissel Kobe have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Vissel Kobe are in their seventh participation in the AFC Champions League.

Shanghai Port have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Vissel Kobe have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Shanghai Port.

Vissel Kobe vs Shanghai Port Prediction

With both teams on a must-win mission, we expect a highly contested fixture. Vissel Kobe will leave no stone unturned to properly finish the job.

Shanghai Port will have to be in their best shape to upset the hosts. The visitors will need to do better than just defending like in previous away matches.

Vissel Kobe are expected to prevail based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Shanghai Port

Vissel Kobe vs. Shanghai Port Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Vissel Kobe to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Shanghai Port to score - Yes

