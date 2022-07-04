Vissel Kobe vs Shimizu S-Pulse prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Vissel Kobe are set to play Shimizu S-Pulse at the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium on Wednesday in the J1 League.

Vissel Kobe come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Kenta Kawai's Sagan Tosu in their most recent fixture. A second-half brace from former Mainz and Newcastle United attacker Yoshinori Muto secured the win for Takayuki Yoshida's Vissel Kobe.

Shimizu S-Pulse, on the other hand, lost 5-3 to Kevin Muscat's Yokohama F. Marinos in their most recent league game. Goals from attacker Takuma Nishimura and former Arsenal forward Ryo Miyaichi and a hat-trick from Brazilian attacker Leo Ceara ensured victory for Yokohama F. Marinos.

Goals from midfielder Yuta Kamiya, Brazilian attacker Thiago Santana and winger Eiichi Katayama proved to be a mere consolation for Shimizu S-Pulse.

Vissel Kobe vs Shimizu S-Pulse Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Shimizu S-Pulse have won 13 games, lost 11 and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: W-L-L-W-D

Shimizu S-Pulse form guide in the J1 League: L-D-W-L-L

Vissel Kobe vs Shimizu S-Pulse Team News

Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe will be without former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper and experienced attacker Noriaki Fujimoto. Other than that there are no known issues and interim manager Takayuki Yoshida is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Noriaki Fujimoto, Sergi Samper

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shimizu S-Pulse

Meanwhile, Shimizu S-Pulse manager Ze Ricardo will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian midfielder Renato Augusto and goalkeeper Togo Umeda, while there are doubts over the availability of midfielder Katsuhiro Nakayama.

Injured: Renato Augusto, Togo Umeda

Doubtful: Katsuhiro Nakayama

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hiroki Iikura, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuya Nakasaka, Yutaro Oda, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki, Yoshinori Muto

Shimizu S-Pulse Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuichi Gonda, Teruki Hara, Yugo Tatsuta, Yoshinori Suzuki, Reon Yamahara, Eiichi Katayama, Ryohei Shirasaki, Kota Miyamoto, Kenta Nishizawa, Yuta Kamiya, Thiago Santana

Vissel Kobe vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction

Vissel Kobe are bottom of the league table, and have won two of their last five league games. Andres Iniesta is the star, and the Spanish midfielder will be key.

Shimizu S-Pulse, on the other hand, are 17th in the league, three points ahead of Vissel Kobe.

A close match, but Vissel Kobe to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-0 Shimizu S-Pulse

