Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Reigning champions Vissel Kobe will welcome Shonan Bellmare to the Misaki Park Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. The hosts have 40 points and are third in the standings, trailing league leaders Kashima Antlers by one point. Bellmare have six wins to their name and are 17th in the standings.

Kobe are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They met Sanfrecce Hiroshima in their previous league outing on Wednesday and registered a 1-0 home win. Erik scored the only goal of the match in the 66th minute.

The visitors are winless in their last five league outings. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Yokohama F. Marinos last week. Taiyo Hiraoka scored his first goal of the league campaign in the first half, and Élber equalized for Yokohama in the 61st minute.

Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 38 times in all competitions. The hosts have a narrow 14-13 lead in wins, and 11 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in March, and the defending champions registered a 2-1 away win.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last nine away games in all competitions, suffering six losses.

Ushi are on a four-game winning streak at home.

Bellmare have won just two of their last 12 J1 League away games, with both triumphs registered on their travels.

The visitors have the third-worst attacking record in the J1 League this season, scoring 16 goals in 22 games.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with Kobe keeping four clean sheets.

Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Ushi have won five of their last six games, scoring 12 goals, and will look to continue that form. After conceding one goal apiece in four games, they have kept clean sheets in their last two games.

Shonan Bellmare have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions, with both triumphs registered at home. They have scored one goal apiece in their last four league games.

The defending champions have won their last four home games in this fixture, keeping three clean sheets, and should be able to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Shonan Bellmare

Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

