Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Vissel Kobe are set to play host to Shonan Bellmare at the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium on Saturday in the J1 League.

Vissel Kobe come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Tomonobu Hayakama's Yokohama FC last Wednesday. Goals from experienced Brazilian striker Douglas and centre-back Ryuho Kikuchi and a hat-trick from attacker Kyogo Furuhashi ensured victory for Atsuhiro Miura's Vissel Kobe.

Shonan Bellmare, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Nelsinho Baptista's Kashiwa Reysol on Sunday. A brace from Brazilian striker Pedro Raul and late second-half goals from centre-back Takuma Ominami and Brazilian midfielder Cristiano da Silva sealed the deal for Kashiwa Reysol.

Attacker Shuto Machino and Brazilian forward Wellington scored the goals for Shonan Bellmare.

Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Vissel Kobe hold the advantage. They have won seven games, lost four and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Vissel Kobe form guide in the J1 League: W-W-D-W-L

Shonan Bellmare form guide in the J1 League: L-W-D-D-D

Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Team News

Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe will be without Belgian centre-back Thomas Vermaelen, who is with his national team at the Euros. Young Brazilian striker Lincoln is nursing an injury and is a doubt. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Atushiro Miura is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lincoln

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thomas Vermaelen

Shonan Bellmare

Meanwhile, Shonan Bellmare manager Bin Ukishima will be unable to call upon the services of goalkeeper Daiki Hotta, who is out with an injury.

Injured: Daiki Hotta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Daiya Maekawa, Gotoku Sakai, Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryo Hatsuse, Sergi Samper, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi, Douglas

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Kosei Tani, Kazuki Oiwa, Hirokazu Ishihara, Kazunari Ono, Riuler, Takuya Okamoto, Taiga Hata, Tarik Elyounoussi, Naoki Yamada, Shuto Machino, Wellington

Vissel Kobe vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

Vissel Kobe are 4th in the J1 League, six points behind 2nd placed Yokohama F. Marinos who have a game in hand. Spanish legend Andres Iniesta is an important player for them, while striker Kyogo Furuhashi has scored 13 goals in the league so far.

Shonan Bellmare, on the other hand, are 13th in the league table, and have won only one of their last five league games. They need to find form quickly, with little to separate the teams in the bottom half of the table in terms of points.

Vissel Kobe should be able to win here.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Shonan Bellmare

