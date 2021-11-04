Vissel Kobe vs Tokushima Vortis prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Vissel Kobe will welcome Tokushima Vortis to the Noevir Stadium for a J1 League matchday 35 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-2 home win over Vegalta Sendai on Wednesday. Yoshinori Muto was the star of the show as he had a hand in all four goals, scoring the opener before providing three assists.

Tokushima Vortis fell to a 1-0 defeat to Cerezo Osaka on home turf. Matsuki Kato's 11th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Vissel Kobe still sit in third spot with 64 points from 34 matches. Tokushima occupy 17th spot on 30 points and are two points away from safety.

Both sides need a win for different reasons. While the hosts have continental qualification on their mind, Vortis need maximum points to boost their survival hopes.

Vissel Kobe vs Tokushima Vortis Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have five wins from their previous eight matches against Tokushima Vortis. Two games ended in a share of the spoils while Saturday's visitors were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in July when Kyogo Furuhashi's 38th-minute strike helped Vissel Kobe secure a 1-0 victory in the Emperors Cup.

Vissel Kobe form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Tokushima Vortis form guide: L-D-L-W-W

Vissel Kobe vs Tokushima Vortis Team News

Vissel Kobe

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. Hotaru Yamaguchi has recovered from his calf injury and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tokushima Vortis

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Tokushima Vortis Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hiroki Likura (GK); Ryo Hatsuse, Leo Osaki, Ryuko Kikuchi, Gotoku Sakai; Sergi Samper, Andres Iniesta, Daiju Sasaki, Yuya Nakasaka; Yoshinori Muto, Bojan Krkic

Tokushima Vortis Predicted XI (4-4-2): Naoto Kamifukumoto (GK); Diego, Shota Fukuoka, Carlos Junior, Takeru Kishimoto; Kazuki Nishiya, Joel Fujita, Ken Iwao, Taisei Miyashiro; Mushaga Bakenga, Yuki Kakita

Vissel Kobe vs Tokushima Vortis Prediction

The two sides are at contrasting ends of the table and Vissel Kobe are overwhelming favorites to emerge victorious.

The hosts have far superior quality and will be keen to keep momentum going until the end of the season. Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner here and we are backing Vissel Kobe to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Tokushima Vortis

Edited by Shardul Sant