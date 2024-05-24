Vissel Kobe vs Tokyo Verdy prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2024

Vissel Kobe welcome Tokyo Verdy to the Noevir Stadium for a J1 League matchday 16 fixture on Sunday. The hosts will be looking to build on their shock penalty shootout defeat to Kataller Toyama in the YBC Levain Cup.

They took the lead through Haruya Ide's 19th-minute strike but Rikuto Hirose's 70th-minute own goal saw the game level. Extra time could not separate the two sides, with the J3 League side progressing with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Kobe will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game saw them suffer a 1-0 defeat away to Kashima.

Tokyo Verdy, meanwhile, were eliminated by Hiroshima with a 3-2 home defeat in the Levain Cup. Yuki Ohashi scored a first-half brace to put the visitors two goals up at the break. Takumu Kawamura added a third in the 78th minute to render Tomoya Miki's brace null.

Verdy's last league game saw them suffer a harrowing 5-0 defeat away to fellow newly-promoted high-fliers Machida Zelvia.

The loss left them in 12th spot, having garnered 18 points from 15 games. Kobe are second with 29 points to their name.

Vissel Kobe vs Tokyo Verdy Head-to-Head

Tokyo Verdy have 13 wins from the last 30 head-to-head games. Vissel Kobe were victorious on 10 occasions while seven games ended in draws. This will be their first clash since August 2013 when Kobe claimed a 2-1 home win in the J League Division 2.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Tokyo Verdy form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-DW

Vissel Kobe vs Tokyo Verdy Team News

Vissel Kobe

Mitsuki Saito is the only injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Mitsuki Saito

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Tokyo Verdy

Ryosuke Shirai is ruled out with a metatarsal fracture. Naoki Hayashi is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Ryosuke Shirai

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Naoki Hayashi

Vissel Kobe vs Tokyo Verdy Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-2-3): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Yuki Honda, Thuler, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Gotoku Sakai; Takahiro Ogihara; Haruya Ide, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Jean Patric, Yuya Osako, Yoshinori Muto

Tokyo Verdy Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matheus Vidotto (GK); Hijiri Onaga, Kaito Chida, Yuto Yamada, Kazuya Miyahara; Tomoya Miki, Koki Morita, Yuto Tsunashima, Fuki Yamada; Yudai Kimura, Itsuki Someno

Vissel Kobe vs Tokyo Verdy Prediction

Vissel Kobe saw their title defense take a hit with their defeat away to Kashima last time out as they fell behind surprise package Machida Zelvia. They followed this up with a surprise defeat to a third-division outfit in the J League Cup.

Tokyo Verdy have not been as rampant as fellow new boys in the top flight Machida Zelvia. However, they are four points above the drop zone.

We are backing Vissel Kobe to claim maximum points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-0 Tokyo Verdy