Vissel Kobe vs Toyama prediction, preview, team news and more | Emperor's Cup 2024

Vissel Kobe will face Toyama at the Noevir Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2024 Emperor's Cup. The home side have endured a difficult run of results of late and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week as they look to lift the cup title for the first time since 2019.

They played out a 1-1 draw against Urawa Red Diamonds in their last match, taking the lead via a Haruya Ide strike in the first half before their opponents leveled the scores after the restart.

Toyama have had mixed results in the third tier of Japanese football this season and will turn their attention to cup action on Wednesday. They beat amateur side Kansai University 3-0 in the previous round of the Emperor Cup, with Shinpeo Nishiya and Yoji Sasaki scoring a quickfire first-half double before Kaoru Takahashi got in on the act late in the game.

Vissel Kobe vs Toyama Head-to-Head

There have been five meetings between Vissel Kobe and Toyama. The hosts have won three of those games while the visitors have won once. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a J League Cup clash last month which the visitors won on penalties.

Vissel Kobe Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Toyama Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Vissel Kobe vs Toyama Team News

Vissel Kobe

Midfielder Mitsuki Saito has been out of action since last August due to injury and will remain out of the side this week.

Injured: Mitsuki Saito

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toyama

Akira Osako and Musashi Oyama have both returned to full fitness and should be included in the squad to face the Ushi this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Toyama Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-1-2-3): Daiya Maekawa; Gotoku Sakai, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Matheus Thuler, Ryo Hatsuse; Takahiro Ogihara; Hotaru Yamaguchi, Haruya Ide; Yoshinori Muto, Yuya Osako, Rikuto Hirose

Toyama Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tomoki Tagawa; Shimpei Nishiya, Kyosuke Kamiyama, Kosei Wakimoto, Musashi Oyama; Hiroyuki Tsubokawa, Yosuke Kawai; Sho Fuseya, Yoshiki Takahashi, Tsubasa Yoshihira; Matheus Leiria

Vissel Kobe vs Toyama Prediction

Vissel Kobe are on a four-game winless streak after winning seven of their previous eight matches. They have won two of their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

Toyama are winless in their last three matches with two of those games ending in defeat. They have won just once on the road all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Toyama