Vissel Kobe vs Toyo University Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Vissel Kobe and Toyo University will trade tackles in a Japanese Emperor's Cup round-of-16 tie on Wednesday (August 6th). The game will be played at Noevir Stadium.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in a friendly last week. They went behind to Eric Garcia's 33rd-minute strike while Taisei Miyashiro equalized 10 minutes later. Roony Bardghji and Pedro Fernandez scored late on to help the Blaugrana claim the win.

Kobe will turn their attention to the Cup and have booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Kofu in the last round.

Toyo University, meanwhile, eliminated Albirex Niigata with a 2-1 away win in the last round to get here. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Riki Murakami's first-half injury-time goal. Kento Hashimoto equalized four minutes into the second half, but Mahiro Yunomae scored the match-winner in the 57th minute.

Vissel Kobe vs Toyo Uni Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Vissel Kobe are unbeaten in their last nine games across competitions, winning seven matches in this sequence.

Kobe's last four competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Four of Kobe's last six games across competitions have been level at the break.

Nine of Kobe's last 12 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Vissel Kobe vs Toyo Uni Prediction

Vissel Kobe are flying high at the moment as they aim to win a third successive J1 League title on the bounce. They hold a two-point lead at the summit with 14 games to go, which is rather remarkable considering that they had not won a league title until 2023. They are also the defending champions in the Cup and are the heavy favorites to advance to the quarterfinals.

Toyo Uni might be underdogs, but they have been the giant killers in the competition. They are the only University Leagues side left in the tournament, but will be unfazed, having eliminated top-flight opposition in consecutive stages to get here.

This might, however, be a step too far for them. We expect the home side to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 4-1 Toyo Uni

Vissel Kobe vs Toyo Uni Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

