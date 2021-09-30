Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Vissel Kobe will welcome Urawa Reds to the Noevir Stadium for a matchday 31 fixture in the J1 League on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday. Leandro Damiao and Akihiro Lenega both scored in the second half to complete a comeback victory for their side.

The Urawa Reds secured a hard-fought 2-1 comeback victory away to FC Tokyo last weekend. Hiroki Sakai and Ataru Esaka scored in either half to give their side the win after Kyosuke Tagawa had put the hosts ahead in the first minute.

Only goal difference separates the two sides in the table, with both teams having amassed 54 points from 30 matches so far. Vissel Kobe's superior goal difference places them in fourth spot, while the Reds are fifth.

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

The Urawa Reds have 19 wins from their last 36 games against Vissel Kobe. Six previous matches ended in a stalemate, while the hosts were victorious on 11 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in June and they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw that saw Andres Iniesta score a late equalizer for Vissel Kobe.

Urawa Reds are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run and have registered seven wins in this sequence of results. Kobe have won two of their last five league matches.

Vissel Kobe form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Urawa Reds form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Team News

Vissel Kobe

Midfielder Hotaru Yamaguchi is the only concern for the visitors, as he looks set to miss out with a calf injury.

Injury: Hotaru Yamaguchi

Suspension: None

Urawa Reds

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hiroki Likura (GK); Thomas Vermaelen, Leo Osaki, Ryuko Kikuchi; Ryo Hatsuse, Andres Iniesta, Sergi Samper, Yuya Nakasaka, Gotoku Sakai; Yoshinori Muto, Daiju Sasaki

Urawa Reds Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Takahiro Akimoto, Alexander Scholz, Takuya Iwanami, Hiroki Sakai; Kai Shibato, Yuichi Hirano; Koya Yuruki, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine; Ataru Esaka

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Both sides are still in with a shot of qualifying for the AFC Champions League. In light of this, they will be wary of dropping points to a direct rival in the home run stage.

Urawa Reds have been on a fine run of form, but Vissel Kobe's home advantage could give them an extra lift. We are backing the points to be shared in a tactical encounter.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-1 Urawa Reds

Edited by Vishal Subramanian