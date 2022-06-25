Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Vissel Kobe will invite the Urawa Reds to the Misaki Park Stadium in J1 League action on Sunday.

The hosts are the bottom-placed team in the league, having picked up just two wins in the league this season. Urawa Reds have fared slightly better, winning three times. They have played as many as nine stalemates in the league and are in 13th place in the table.

Kobe suffered a 3-1 defeat against Kashiwa Reysol last week but bounced back with a 2-1 win against Renofa Yamaguchi in the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday.

The Reds, meanwhile, recorded a 3-0 win against Nagoya Grampus in their previous league outing. However, they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Thespakusatsu Gunma on Wednesday.

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 58 times across competitions. The visitors have a better record in this fixture, leading 33-17 in wins. The spoils have been shared on eight occasions between the two teams.

They last met in league action in February at the Saitama Stadium. The reverse fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.

Vissel Kobe form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D.

Urawa Reds form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L.

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Team News

Vissel Kobe

Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto and Tomoaki Makino are sidelined with injuries. Manager Miguel Angel Lotina might look to experiment with his starting XI as Kobe look to return to winning ways in the league.

Injured: Sergi Samper, Noriaki Fujimoto, Tomoaki Makino.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Urawa Reds

Hiroki Sakai and Tomoya Inukai continue to be the two absentees for the Reds because of injuries.

Injured: Tomoya Inukai, Hiroki Sakai.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Predicted XIs

Vissel Kobe (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa (GK); Ryuho Kikuchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Yuta Goke, Andres Iniesta, Koya Yuruki; Bojan Krkic, Yoshinori Muto.

Urawa Reds (4-2-3-1): Shushaku Nishikawa (GK); Ayumu Ohata, Takuya Iwanami, Alexander Scholz, Yuta Miyamoto; Ken Iwao, Atsuki Ito; Takahiro Akimoto, Yoshio Koizumi, Takahiro Sekine; Kasper Junker.

Vissel Kobe vs Urawa Reds Prediction

Both teams have struggled in the league this season. Kobe have spent most of the season at the bottom of the standings and have been unable to gain momentum.

The Reds, meanwhile, have been inconsistent throughout the season and might fall short of securing a win. The game could end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-1 Urawa Reds.

