Vissel Kobe vs Vegalta Sendai prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Vissel Kobe will welcome Vegalta Sendai to the Noevir Stadium for a matchday 34 fixture in the J1 League on Wednesday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Nagoya Grampus last week. Second-half goals from Yoshinori Muto and Andres Iniesta helped Kobe come back from a two-goal deficit.

Vegalta Sendai secured maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Kunimitsu Segiguchi and Ryoma Kida scored in either half to give the hosts all three points.

Despite the victory, Sendai remain in the relegation zone and are five points away from safety with five matches to go. Vissel Kobe held on to third spot and are three points above fourth-placed Nagoya Grampus in the race for continental qualification.

Vissel Kobe vs Vegalta Sendai Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe have 12 wins from their last 23 matches against Vegalta Sendai. Four matches ended in a share of the spoils while Wednesday's visitors were victorious on seven occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in April when first-half goals from Kyogo Furuhashi and Ryuho Kikuchi helped Vissel Kobe secure a 2-0 away victory.

Vissel Kobe form guide: D-W-W-L-W

Vegalta Sendai form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Vissel Kobe vs Vegalta Sendai Team News

Vissel Kobe

Midfielder Hotaru Yamaguchi is the only concern for the hosts as he is still sidelined with a calf injury.

Injury: Hotaru Yamaguchi

Suspension: None

Vegalta Sendai

Hayato Teruyama (ankle) and Kaito Ioka (Lumbar Vertebra Fracture) are unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Hayato Teruyama, Kaito Ioka

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Vegalta Sendai Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hiroki Likura (GK); Ryo Hatsuse, Leo Osaki, Ryuko Kikuchi, Gotoku Sakai; Sergi Samper, Andres Iniesta, Daiju Sasaki, Yuya Nakasaka; Yoshinori Muto, Bojan Krkic

Vegalta Sendai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jakub Slowik (GK0; Takayoshi Ishihara, Kyohei Yoshino, Hisashi Tawiah, Takumi Mase; Kunimitsu Sekiguchi, Yoshiki Matsushita, Shingo Tomita, Chihiro Kato; Shuhei Akasaki, Cayman Togashi

Vissel Kobe vs Vegalta Sendai Prediction

Vissel Kobe have been on a positive roll in recent weeks and will aim to end the season on a high to secure continental qualification.

Vegalta Sendai are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status, although their victory last week might boost confidence among the players. Nevertheless, we are backing Vissel Kobe to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Vegalta Sendai

Edited by Peter P