Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Vissel Kobe will host Ventforet Kofu at the Noevir Stadium on Wednesday in the third round of the 2025 Japanese Emperor's Cup campaign. The hosts will be keen to build on their remarkable form and get a win here as they look to defend the title.

Vissel outclassed J3 League side Kochi to clinch a 4-1 win when the sides met in the second round of the domestic cup and have continued in like fashion since, with eight wins and a draw in their subsequent 10 games. The Cows are just a point off the top of the J1 League and remain strong favorites to win this season's Emperor’s Cup after having a remarkable campaign last year.

Ventforet are in similarly impressive form in the J2 League and have only lost one of their last 11 games across all competitions after a mediocre start to the season. The visitors earned qualification to the third round by defeating Regional League side Fukui United 2-1 last time out but face a much more difficult challenge as they go against the defending champions on Wednesday.

Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have met in 15 previous editions going into this weekend's meeting. Vissel Kobe have won nine of those meetings, while one has ended in a draw and Ventforet Kofu have won the remaining five.

The hosts have won four of the last five editions of this fixture, scoring an impressive 12 goals across those games.

Ventforet have only failed to get on the scoresheet in two of their last 10 meetings with Vissel Kobe.

Vissel won the Emperor's Cup in 2019 and in 2024 while the visitors have won the domestic cup once, in 2022.

The visitors have the third-best defensive record in the Japanese second division with only 20 goals conceded so far.

Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu Prediction

Ushi are favorites going into this cup tie courtesy of their home advantage, overall quality and impressive record in the cup. The hosts will, however, have to avoid complacency to avoid any form of surprise.

Ventforet will be keen to cause an upset and will be hopeful to force a draw and leave the game to be decided on penalties but could ultimately fall short.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Ventforet Kofu

Vissel Kobe vs Ventforet Kofu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the hosts' last 10 games)

