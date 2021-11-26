Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F. Marinos will battle for three points in a J1 League fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Yokohama FC last Saturday. Yuya Osako and Andres Iniesta scored first-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

Marinos fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Urawa Reds. Atsuki Ito and Tatsuya Tanaka scored in either half to inspire the win.

With Kawasaki Frontale having already been crowned champions, Vissel Kobe and Yokohama F. Marinos will battle to finish as the 'best of the rest.'

Saturday's visitors currently hold a five-point advantage in second spot and just need a draw to be guaranteed as runners-up. Vissel Kobe are five points behind in third place.

ヴィッセル神戸 @visselkobe



Just 2 more days until we face Yokohama F Marinos!! 🔥



#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 横浜F・マリノス戦まで残り2日！！🔥Just 2 more days until we face Yokohama F Marinos!! 🔥 横浜F・マリノス戦まで残り2日！！🔥Just 2 more days until we face Yokohama F Marinos!! 🔥#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 https://t.co/hx1ysGhmte

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F. Marinos Head-to-Head

Yokohama F. Marinos have 17 wins from their last 37 matces against Vissel Kobe. The hosts have eight wins to their name while 12 games in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May when Thomas Vermaelen's first-half own goal and Jun Amano's second-half strike inspired Marinos to a 2-0 home win.

Vissel Kobe form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Yokohama F. Marinos form guide: L-WL-L-W

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F. Marinos Team News

Vissel Kobe

Bojan Krkic (hamstring) and Douglas (aductor) are unavailable due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Douglas, Bojan Krkic

Suspension: None

Yokohama F. Marinos

Shinnosuke Hatanaka (tendonitis) and Tomoki Tagawa (metatarsal fracture) are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injury: Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Tomoki Tagawa

Suspension: None

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Hiroki Likura; Ryo Hatsuse, Leo Osaki, Ryuko Kikuchi, Gotoku Sakai; Sergi Samper, Andres Iniesta, Daiju Sasaki, Yuya Nakasaka; Yoshinori Muto, Yuya Osako

Yokohama F. Marinos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yohei Takaoka; Ryuta Koike, Yuki Saneto, Theeraton Bunmathan, Ken Matsubara; Takahiro Ogihara, Takuya Kida, Kota Mizunuma; Teruhito Nakagawa, Kenyu Sugimoto, Leo Ceara

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama F. Marinos Prediction

Vissel Kobe have been the more consistent side while Marinos' recent inconsistency saw their title charge end.

On paper, there is little to choose between the two sides, although Marinos are slight favorites heading into the game. Home advantage could be crucial for a high-flying Vissel Kobe side and we are backing the points to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 1-1 Yokohama F. Marinos

Edited by Peter P