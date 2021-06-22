Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Vissel Kobe take on Yokohama FC at the Noevir Stadium on Wednesday in the latest round of the J1 League.

Vissel Kobe are currently fifth in the league, having accumulated 31 points from 18 matches played. They are coming off an away win against Avispa Fukuoka.

Kobe prevailed 1-2 in the fixture, with Kyogo Furuhashi and former Barcelona man Andres Iniesta getting their names on the scoresheet for the away team. Yuyu Yamagishi scored the only goal for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Yokohama FC lost their last league game against FC Tokyo by a narrow one-goal margin. Tokyo FC's Adailton scored the solitary goal of the encounter, ensuring his team secured all three points on the day.

Yokohama FC are at the bottom of the league, as they have managed to garner just seven points from 19 games.

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head

Vissel Kobe and Yokohama FC have played six games against each other. Kobe have won four games, while one match ended in a draw. Yokohama FC have registered just one win in matches played between the two sides.

Vissel Kobe and Yokohama FC last met in a league encounter in November 2020. The latter prevailed with a 2-1 scoreline, with Kazunari Ichimi and Reo Yasunaga scoring the decisive goals for Yokohama FC.

Vissel Kobe form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Yokohama FC form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Team News

Vissel Kobe

Center-forward Lincoln is out with a hamstring injury. He is expected to return to action in September. Star defender Thomas Vermaelen is unavailable as he is on international duty with Belgium at Euro 2020. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Lincoln

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

International Duty: Thomas Vermaelen

Yokohama FC

Goalkeeper Haruki Saruta has been ruled out with meniscus damage.

Injured: Haruki Saruta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Predicted XI

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daiya Maekawa; Gotoku Sakai, Yuki Kobayashi, Rhuho Kikuchi, Tetsushi Yamakawa; Hotaru Yagamuchi, Yuta Goke, Sergi Samper, Andres Iniesta; Kyogo Furuhashi, Junya Tanaka

Yokohama FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Akinori Ichikawa; Daiki Nakashio, Hi-Gang Han, Hideto Takahashi, Yota Maejima; Yuya Takagi, Kohei Tezuka, Tatsuki Seko, Maguinho; Kleber Pinheiro, Takuya Matsuura

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Vissel Kobe have won their last two games and will be confident of winning their third consecutive match on home soil. Yokohama FC have struggled to get going this season, and it is hard to imagine them mustering even a point on Wednesday.

We expect the game to end in a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Yokohama FC

Edited by Peter P