Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Vissel Kobe and Yokohama FC will battle for three points in a J1 League matchday 26 clash on Saturday (August 16th). The game will be played at Noevir Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Machida last weekend. They were two goals down at the break thanks to goals from Yuta Nakayama and Yuki Soma.
Yokohama, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Urawa Reds. Hiiro Komori broke the deadlock in the eighth minute to put the visitors ahead at the break, and he doubled his side's lead eight minutes into the second half. The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Makito Ito was sent off in the 62nd minute, while Adailton halved the deficit in injury time.
The loss left Fulie in 19th spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 25 games. Kobe are third with 46 points to their name.
Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Vissel Kobe have 10 wins from the last 17 head-to-head games. Yokohama were victorious five times, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when Kobe claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Eight of Yokohama's last 10 league games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Four of Kobe's last six competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Yokohama have lost their last seven league games on the bounce.
Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Prediction
Vissel Kobe are just one point off the summit and will be aiming for maximum points here to keep up the pace with Kashima Antlers and Kashiwa Reysol.
Yokohama have more dire concerns as they are in danger of being relegated. They are second-from-bottom in the standings and are six points away from safety.
Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Vissel Kobe 3-1 Yokohama
Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Vissel Kobe to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half