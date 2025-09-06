Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Vissel Kobe will welcome Yokohama to Misaki Park Stadium in the second leg of the J League Cup quarterfinals on Sunday. The visitors won the first leg 2-0 on Wednesday and will look to qualify for the first time for the semifinals of the competition.

Ad

Kobe saw their unbeaten streak ended after four games in the first leg and will look to bounce back here. They last made it past the quarterfinals of the competition in 2015 but were eliminated from the semifinals.

Fulie have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last two games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in both. Notably, they have kept three clean sheets in their last four games.

Ad

Trending

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 19 times in all competitions. The hosts have the lead in the head-to-head record with 10 wins. Fulie have seven wins and two games have ended in draws.

Both teams registered 1-0 away wins in their J1 League meetings earlier this season.

The three meetings between them in the J League Cup have produced conclusive results, with the visitors having a 2-1 lead in wins.

Fulie have registered two wins in their last 11 games in all competitions. Notably, both wins were registered against Kobe.

Ushi have suffered just one loss in their last nine home games in all competitions, with that defeat registered against Yokohama in the J1 League last month.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their last 10 meetings, recording five wins apiece.

Ad

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Prediction

Ushi failed to score for the first time in five games in the first leg and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, they have lost their last two home games in this fixture, conceding four goals while scoring just once.

Fulie have enjoyed a good run of form and have lost just one of their last four games in all competitions. They have scored two goals apiece in two games in that period while keeping three clean sheets. They have won just one of their last seven away games while suffering five losses.

Ad

Kobe have a good recent home record and, considering the visitors' poor away form, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-1 Yokohama

Vissel Kobe vs Yokohama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Vissel Kobe to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More