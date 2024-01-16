Vitesse vs Amsterdamsche Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Vitesse will host Amsterdamsche at Gelredome on Thursday in the last 16 of the 2023-24 KNVB Beker campaign.

The home side endured a highly disappointing Eredivisie campaign and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They beat Groene Ster 1-0 in the first round of the cup competition before beating Heerenveen by the same scoreline in the next round with summer arrival Amine Boutrah coming off the bench to score a stunning winner.

Vitesse are one-time winners of the domestic cup, lifting the title in the 2016-17 campaign and have finished runner-ups on another four occasions. Their last appearance at this stage of the tournament saw them beat ADO Den Haag 2-1 and they will now be targeting victory here as well.

Amsterdamsche, meanwhile, kicked off their KNVB Beker campaign with a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 victory over PEC Zwolle, with Wessel Been heading home a late winner. They then beat RKAV Volendam 1-0 in the next round of the tournament with 20-year-old Been once again coming off the bench to win the game for the third-tier outfit.

Vitesse vs Amsterdamsche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Vitesse and AFC.

Three of Amsterdamsche's five league wins this season have come on the road.

Vitesse have picked up just six points on home turf in the Eredivisie this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

The Vites are the lowest-scoring side in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 12.

AFC have kept clean sheets in two of their last three games after managing just one in their four games prior.

Vitesse vs Amsterdamsche Prediction

Vitesse are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing five of their previous six matches. They have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three home matches and will be looking to extend that streak come Thursday.

Amsterdamsche are on a three-game winning run and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should, however, see the hosts come out on top here.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-0 Amsterdamsche

Vitesse vs Amsterdamsche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vitesse to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of AFC's last six away matches)