Vitesse vs Cambuur prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Vitesse will welcome Cambuur to the Gelredome for an Eredivisie matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to AZ Alkmaar last weekend. Jesper Karlsson's 83rd-minute penalty wrapped up the victory for his side.

Cambuur fell to a 2-1 defeat against Nijmegen on home turf. Jonathan Okita and Javier Vet scored in either half to guide their team to the win.

Vitesse's defeat left them in sixth spot in the table on 41 points. Cambuur sit in 11th spot and have 33 points to show for their efforts in 28 matches.

Vitesse vs Cambuur Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 57 occasions in the past and Vitesse have been slightly superior with 21 wins to their name.

Cambuur were victorious on 18 occasions, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021. Vitesse ran riot in a 6-1 away victory that saw Lois Openda and Sondre Tronstad each score a brace.

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-L

Cambuur form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Vitesse vs Cambuur Team News

Vitesse

Eli Dasa was sidelined with COVID-19, while Markus Schubert, Alois Dominik Oroz and Baden Frederiksen are all doubts for the game.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Markus Schubert, Alois Dominik Oroz, Baden Frederiksen

Unavailable: Eli Dasa

Cambuur

Tom Boere, Sonny Stevens and Maxim Gullit are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Tom Boere, Sonny Stevens, Maxim Gullit

Suspension: None

Vitesse vs Cambuur Predicted XI

Vitesse Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeroen Houwen (GK); Maximilian Wittek, Jacob Rasmussen, Danilho Doekhi, Romaric Yapi; Toni Domgjoni, Riechedly Bazoer, Sondre Tronstad; Daan Huisman, Lois Openda, Adrian Grbic

Cambuur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pieter Bos (GK); Alex Bangura, Erik Schouten, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Doke Schmidt; Mitchel Paulissen, Mees Hoedemakers, Jamie Jacobs; Issa Kallon, Roberts Uldrikis, Patrick Joosten

Vitesse vs Cambuur Prediction

Vitesse are the favorites in the game, although their recent poor run of form does not inspire confidence that they can get the job done. They will, however, relish Cambuur's visit and Sunday's game offers them an excellent opportunity to get back on track in front of their fans.

We are backing the home side to secure a narrow victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Vitesse 2-1 Cambuur

