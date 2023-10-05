Vitesse vs Excelsior Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

Vitesse host Excelsior at the Gelredome on Saturday in the Eredivisie, aiming to pick up only their third win of the campaign.

After a run of five consecutive defeats, Vitesse returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 defeat of NEC on the road.

Marco van Ginkel's sixth-minute opener for the visitors was canceled out by Magnus Mattsson near the half-hour mark.

With no more goals until the dying embers, a draw seemed certain, but Alois Oroz and Million Manhoef struck in the 89th and 94th minutes respectively to win the clash for Vitesse.

The beleaguered Vites climbed out of the relegation zone and moved up to 13th position with six points from seven games, six behind their next rivals.

Excelsior are up in fifth position and come into the fixture on the back of consecutive wins over Heerenveen and Sparta Rotterdam.

The Kralingers won 3-0 against Heereveen on the road, before pulling off a 2-1 comeback victory over Rotterdam on home turf.

Vitesse vs Excelsior Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 49 previous clashes between the sides, with Vitesse winning 20 times and losing on 19 occasions.

Having played out a 0-0 draw in their last clash, Vitesse and Excelsior could see back-to-back stalemates for the first time since 2016.

Vitesse have won just one of their last five home games to Excelsior: 3-2 in January 2009.

Excelsior are unbeaten in their last three Eredivisie games, winning two and keeping two clean sheets.

Excelsior's Troy Parrott is looking to score in his third consecutive top-flight game.

Vitesse have also lost all three of their home games this season: 1-3 vs PSV Eindhoven, 0-2 vs AZ Alkmaar and 0-2 vs Waalwijk.

After going four games without a win, Excelsior have won their next two in a row: 3-0 vs Heerenveen and 2-1 vs Sparta Rotterdam.

Vitesse vs Excelsior Prediction

Vitesse will be confident after their last win, but their overall form has been incredibly inconsistent and it is difficult to know which version of the team will show up on the day.

Excelsior have been far more consistent in comparison, and the Kralingers should be able to beat the erratic outfit.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-2 Excelsior

Vitesse vs Excelsior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Excelsior to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes