Vitesse vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Vitesse will host Feyenoord at the Gelredome on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have failed to impress in the league this season and currently find themselves in the drop zone as they head into the second half of the campaign. They played out a goalless draw against Utrecht in their last Eredivisie outing but returned to winning ways on Thursday with a narrow 1-0 victory over Amsterdamsche in the last 16 of the KNVB Beker.

Vitesse sit 17th in the league table with 12 points from 17 matches. They are just one point above last-placed Volendam and will be looking to widen that gap come Sunday.

Feyenoord have performed well this season and are now pushing for back-to-back UEFA Champions League appearances. They were held to a 2-2 draw by in-form NEC Nijmegen in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game but could not find the winner after squandering a two-goal lead.

The visitors sit second in the Eredivisie standings with 39 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 81 meetings between Vitesse and Feyenoord. The hosts have won 15 of those games while the visitors have won 38 times. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their six prior.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in four of their last five competitive outings.

Feyenoord have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season with a goal concession tally of 16.

The Vites are the lowest-scoring side in the Dutch top-flight this season with a goal tally of 12.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Prediction

Vitesse are undefeated in their last three competitive games after losing five of their previous six. They are unbeaten in their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Feyenoord have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three games and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have won their last three away league games and should extend that streak on Sunday.

Prediction: Vitesse 0-2 Feyenoord

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)