Vitesse vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

This weekend sees action continuing on in the Dutch Eredivisie, with Vitesse playing host to Feyenoord on Sunday in what could prove to be a key game at the top of the table.

Vitesse sit in fourth place, one spot behind third-placed Feyenoord. The two sides have the same points total – 26 – but Feyenoord have a slightly better goal difference.

The winners could even move into second place if results go their way, so the stakes will be high.

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Vitesse have been in excellent form this season, and are responsible for handing second-placed PSV Eindhoven their only defeat of 2020-21. Their most recent Eredivisie match saw them draw 1-1 with Heerenveen.

The defence has been Vitesse’s strong point this season. They’ve conceded just nine goals, with only league leaders Ajax letting in less.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, remain the Eredivisie’s only unbeaten side. Their five draws are the only thing keeping them off the pace at the top of the table. Their most recent game saw them run out comfortable 3-0 winners over bottom club VVV-Venlo.

Dick Advocaat’s side have been excellent going forward this season, scoring 26 goals – more than any side other than Ajax – with striker Steven Berghuis responsible for 10 of them.

The last time these sides faced off saw a 0-0 draw, coincidentally almost exactly a year ago. Recent history has shown matches between Vitesse and Feyenoord to be somewhat bad-tempered, as there have been five red cards and eighteen bookings over the last six games between the two.

Vitesse form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Feyenoord form guide: D-L-D-L-W

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Team News

Vitesse currently have a problem with COVID-19 spreading through their squad. At the time of writing, Eli Dasa, Patrick Vroegh and Armando Broja were all ruled out of this match due to the virus.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Eli Dasa, Patrick Vroegh, Armando Broja

Feyenoord have a number of injuries to deal with. Star striker Steven Berghuis is out with a groin injury, while goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is also expected to miss out due to a leg injury. Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek, Christian Conteh and Ridgeciano Haps are also doubts for this game.

Injured: Steven Berghuis, Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: Robert Bozenik, Christian Conteh, Sven van Beek, Ridgeciano Haps

Suspended: None

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Vitesse predicted XI (5-3-2): Remko Pasveer, Hilary Gong, Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Jacob Rasmussen, Maximilian Wittek, Matus bero, Oussama Tannane, Sondre Tronstad, Oussama Darfalou, Lois Openda

Feyenoord predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Joao Teixeira, Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Luis Sinisterra, Nicolai Jorgensen, Bryan Linssen

Vitesse vs Feyenoord Prediction

This should be a tight match to call. On paper, Feyenoord have the stronger side, but without their main goalscorer and first-choice goalkeeper, they might struggle somewhat.

Vitesse are definitely a tricky test for them, but as more of a defensive side, their chance of ending Feyenoord’s unbeaten run seems pretty slim.

Overall, a low-scoring draw seems like the most probable result in this match.

Prediction: Vitesse 1-1 Feyenoord